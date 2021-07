YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some drivers might be impacted by a road closure in Youngstown starting next week.

Starting Tuesday, Crescent Street will be closed to through traffic between West Rayen Avenue and the southbound Madison Avenue Expressway exit ramp.

According to Deputy Director of Public Works Charles Shasho, the roadway will be closed for about 120 days for the bridge demolition project.

Local traffic will still be permitted on Crescent Street.

Detour signs will be posted soon.