Youngstown roads closing for Party on the Plaza, Panerathon

There will be several road closings throughout Youngstown and Mill Creek Park for two events over the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some roads are closing in downtown Youngstown because of two big events.

North Phelps Street between Commerce and West Federal will close for Party on the Plaza.

The road will be closed from 11 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

On Sunday at 7 a.m., there will be several road closings for the Panerathon. Closings are expected to end around noon.

Roads in Mill Creek Park closing for the race include Price Road, Price Road entrance of Fellows Riverside Gardens, W. Glacier and West drives and Slippery Rock Bridge.

