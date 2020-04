Marshall Street between Oak Hill and the intersection of Front Street and Vindicator Square will be closed Friday, April 3

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown road will be closed to vehicular traffic Friday.

Marshall Street between Oak Hill and the intersection of Front Street and Vindicator Square will be closed Friday, April 3.

This section of road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In a release, the Department of Public Works said the closure is necessary for work on the Marshall Street Pump station.