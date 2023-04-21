YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The ninth Federal Frenzy is back in Youngstown.

All of the construction downtown has caused some changes.

If you’ve been to Federal Frenzy before, it’s typically on West Federal Street. But road closures downtown caused the concert to move locations.

This year, Federal Frenzy will be on East Federal Street. It will stretch from Penguin City Beer all the way to the Youngstown Flea. Federal Frenzy partnered with both of those businesses this year.

Since parking is a struggle downtown with the road closures, Federal Frenzy organizers have a solution to get people to the concert.

“We are suggesting that people park in the parking deck on campus at Wick Avenue and take the free shuttle down to the event site. That shuttle will run from 1 p.m. and two until 12 a.m, so the whole event time will be free shuttle services,” said Federal Frenzy Student Organizer Jordan Record.

Penguin City Beer and the Youngstown Flea are new partners for the concert. This allows for two new indoor stages. Organizers say this may be a benefit on Saturday.

“Even if there is a small burst of rain, you can come. We have our indoor stages this year and the flea is inside the flea building. So there’s plenty of activities to do inside and outside,” Record said.

Starting Friday, East Federal will be closed through the weekend. The closure starts at 9 a.m. This is so the outdoor concert stages can be built.

The city of Youngstown says it will reopen Monday morning at 7 a.m.

Federal Frenzy is happening tomorrow from 2 PM to 11 PM. It is a free concert with 24 acts.