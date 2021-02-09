Youngstown police identify driver who they say evaded officer, crashing into car and killing YSU football player

Police said charges are pending against 19-year-old Adrienne Washington, of Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police said Tuesday it took less than 10 seconds from the time an officer turned around to pull over a car that ran a red light late Saturday before the car collided with another car, killing the driver.

Killed in the crash was Darius Shackleford, 24, who had played football for Youngstown State University.

Police identified the driver of the car police tried to pull over as Adrienne Washington, 19, of Youngstown. Charges are pending against Washington, police said. Police are expected to confer with prosecutors shortly, Chief Carl Davis said.

Chief Davis said Washington was traveling north just before midnight Saturday on Albert Street when an officer traveling in the opposite direction saw the car run a red light at the intersection with the Himrod Avenue Expressway.

The officer turned around and turned on his siren, but less than 10 seconds later, the car Washington was driving crashed into a car driven by Shackleford that was traveling west on McGuffey Road at Albert Street.

After the crash, Washington ran from the car but was caught by police, investigators said.

Washington and a 17-year-old passenger were questioned by police but later released.

Washington was arrested in October of 2019 on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after he was pulled over at Albert Street and McHenry Avenue for going 61 miles per hour in a 50-mile-per-hour zone.

Inside the car, police reported finding a loaded semiautomatic rifle with a 30-round magazine, reports said.

Washington pleaded guilty July 24 to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on one year of probation, fined $50 and forfeited the rifle. The plea came the same day a hearing was to be held on a motion to suppress filed by Washington’s attorney.

In Struthers Municipal Court, there are nine different filings for misdemeanor and traffic charges.

The department’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating the fatal crash to make sure proper policies for pulling over cars were followed. IAD also investigates any traffic accident in which police are involved.

Earlier Tuesday, police blocked off the intersection so members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol could help them map the accident scene. Police also have video from surveillance cameras in the area.

On the 911 recording of the crash, barely two or three seconds elapse after the officer calls in that he is about to be in a pursuit. He then calls in to send more cars because there was an accident.

Less than a minute later, the officer caught Washington. The last statement on the recording was: “I gotta check on the other driver.”