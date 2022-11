YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews were called to the scene of a crash in Youngstown, which temporarily blocked the roadway.

It happened on Oak Hill Avenue near Joseph Street. The road has since reopened.

The Youngstown police and fire departments were at the scene, as well as an ambulance.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash and the extent of any injuries.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.