YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An organization dedicated to revitalizing Youngstown has bought the former South High School and plans to make it a center for community involvement.

Youngstown Jubilee Urban Development purchased the building, which first opened in 1911. According to the auditor’s website, the sale price was $500,000.

The plan is to use the school for workforce development, career tech programs and education purposes.

The sale follows an announcement in September that Valley Christian School plans to spend $10 million renovating the adjoining football stadium.