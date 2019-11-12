Youngstown retirement home recognizes 39 veteran residents

Each veteran was recognized individually, given a certificate and a pin

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A special ceremony on Monday recognized veterans who are residents of Heritage Manor in Youngstown.

It’s the only Veterans Administration approved provider of inpatient and adult day services in Mahoning County.

Each veteran was recognized individually, given a certificate and a pin. They were also saluted.

Thirty-nine veterans were recognized from the Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force including Sgt. Charles Brown, who served in both the Air Force and Army.

Both men and women were recognized.