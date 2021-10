YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Look for changes on the kids menu soon when you go out to eat in Youngstown.

Youngstown City Council voted Wednesday to make healthy drinks the default option in kids’ meals.

These choices will be water, low-fat milk and 100% fruit juice.

Youngstown has the second-highest poverty rate in the country, with areas lacking access to healthy food.

Restaurants have to make the switch in the next six months.

Parents will still have the option to request other drinks.