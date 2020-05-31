Youngstown restaurant owner speaks on protests

He says that after positive discussions with Youngstown Police about the protests, he does not believe any of the organized demonstrations will get out of hand

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In response to riots in other cities across the country, First News reached out to owners of some downtown Youngstown businesses to ask if they were concerned.

Restaurant owner Jeff Kurz is the co-owner of Ryes Craft Beer & Whiskey and Imbibe Martini Bar.

Kurz says that after positive discussions with Youngstown Police about the protests, he does not believe any of the organized demonstrations will get out of hand and that there is no current threat to his businesses.

“We feel that there is an absolute need and necessity to voice an opposition to injustice, but we rely on the integrity and decency of the people of Youngstown and their identity as a community to ensure that those protests are peaceful,” Kurz said.

First News reached out to other businesses but received no comment.