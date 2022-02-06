Youngstown residents frustrated with snow removal process

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown residents are looking for answers as to why it is taking so long to have their roads treated.

“Plow our roads. Let us get out,” said Youngstown resident Alphonsina Shay.

Shay and her husband Mike live at the end of Rogers Road. Until late Saturday, they had been snowed in.

Their road was untouched and they had to push one neighbor’s car to get it through the snow. They even tried to move their own truck.

“We got stuck. Here we are. There’s our truck stuck there — we can’t go any further,” Shay said.

She spent a couple hours Saturday just trying to dig their truck out and make a path. It wasn’t just how tall the snow was — she couldn’t even see where the road started.

“This is the curb,” Shay said.

It has been a frustrating situation shared by many in the city.

“I have to pick up medication that I need and I can’t go get that cause we can’t get out. I know the main roads are done beautifully but I am only going to take the word of other people who’ve seen them because this is where we’re stuck,” Shay said.

Later Sunday, Shay said she saw a backhoe on her street clearing out snow. Side streets are looking better.

There are over 1,000 roads in the city to maintain — which is part of the reason why it takes so long.

We reached out to the city’s road superintendent for comment but have not heard back.