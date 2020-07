TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) - Governor Mike DeWine continues to urge Ohioans to help stop the spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, he made a big announcement that will affect the seven red counties across the state, one of which is Trumbull County.

If you don't have a mask yet, you'll want to get one by 6 p.m. Wednesday, when Gov. DeWine's mask mandate begins.