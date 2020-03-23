Youngstown residents asked to place trash in curbside carts

Any trash that is not bagged or in a city supplied or personal trash cart will not be picked up at this time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Due to the spread of COVID-19, Youngstown officials are are asking residents to only place trash in curbside carts for disposal.

This is out of caution and protection for city sanitation workers, allowing minimal contact with potentially contaminated materials.

Youngstown officials are fully supportive of the Director of Health’s Stay at Home Order and understands residents will be generating more trash.

Any trash that is not bagged or in a city supplied or personal trash cart will not be picked up at this time.

For more information, visit the City of Youngstown website.