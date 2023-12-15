YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A recent list from U.S. News & World Report had Youngstown ranked as the No. 1 most affordable place to retire in the United States — something the regional chamber of commerce is looking to promote.

The setting sun lit up Youngstown’s skyline Friday evening — the city now known as the most affordable place to retire in the United States.

Guy Coviello, president of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Canfield-based financial advisor Chris Mediate both agreed the news was good.

“No surprise, but very excited that it’s now getting out there,” Coviello said.

“I said, ‘Youngstown — yeah, right.’ I said, ‘This is where we live,'” said Mediate.

“I can’t say I knew it all along, because I certainly didn’t have any science to back it up until this report came out. But now it’s comforting to know that what anecdotally we thought we saw is actually true and the science is there to prove it,” Coviello said.

Mediate says the Valley’s low cost-of-living expenses are a contributing factor to the ranking.

“That’s definitely one of the big reasons we’re probably on that list,” Mediate said.

In the story by U.S. News & World Report, Youngstown’s affordable housing costs was specifically mentioned:

Median priced home at $137,546

Median mortgage at $653 per month

Median rent for an apartment at $706 per month

“Talking to colleagues across the United States, so trust me,” Mediate said. “I can do a comparison and be very adamant that our cost of of living is very, very low compared to others. Very low.”

The article also mentioned Mill Creek MetroParks and how its two golf courses provide discount rates for seniors.

“I don’t want to take for granted where we live, but I think we all kind of do. Right? We all kind of say, ‘This is Youngstown. Love it. Born and raised here,'” Mediate said. “But to be No. 1 there — yeah, I think that caught me a little bit by surprise.”

The Chamber of Commerce is working on a program to repopulate Youngstown to fill jobs expected to come, but retirees were not a demographic it focused on.

“But now we can probably take a little bit different look at who we’re targeting when we talk about growing the population,” Coviello said.

It should be noted Youngstown ranked No. 1 in “most affordable places to retire.” Other cities and their rankings are below:

Youngstown, Ohio Hickory, North Carolina Springfield, Missouri Brownsville, Texas Huntington, West Virginia/Ashland, Kentucky-Ohio Fort Wayne, Indiana Winston-Salem, North Carolina Mobile, Alabama Toledo, Ohio South Bend, Indiana

The city ranked No. 9 on the list of “best places to retire,” which looked at health care, availability of housing and quality-of-life amenities that appeal to retirees.