Youngstown proposes $1,000 bonuses for vaccinated city employees

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown is considering an ordinance that would pay city employees $1,000 to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The proposed measure would award the cash incentive to any employee of the city who is already vaccinated or is fully vaccinated within 45 days after the ordinance takes effect.

Employees must provide proof of two Pfizer or Moderna doses or one Johnson & Johnson dose. The bonus does not include booster shots.

It is not clear how the ordinance would be funded.