YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Press Club announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class.

The inductees are Tom Holden, Peter Gabriel, Andrea Wood and Ernie Brown.

Brown was a reporter at The Vindicator from 1976 to 1985 and regional editor from 1986 to 2019. He serves as the former publicity co-chair for the Youngstown Chapter of the United Negro College Fund and formerly served as publicity co-chairman of the Youngstown Area March for Jesus, board member of the Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism & Drug Abuse Outreach Program (YUMADAOP), president of the William Swanston Charitable Fund board and member of Rising Star Baptist Church in Youngstown where he also serves as an elder.

Wood became the first newswoman at WYTV in 1974. She was a reporter, anchor and producer in Indiana and Pittsburgh before returning to WYTV in 1979. Wood is currently the chair and president of The Youngstown Publishing Co. and Publisher of The Business Journal.

Gabriel started his broadcasting career in the Armed Forces Radio and Television before being honorably discharged in 1959. He then worked at various stations in Pennsylvania, Columbus and Kansas City before landing in Youngstown in 1978 with WKBN. He was with 570 WKBN for over 26 years. He passed away in August 2021.

Holden started in radio at WBBW in Youngstown before joining WKBN as a reporter in 1972. He later became one of the most recognized anchors. He passed away in June 2005.

The awards ceremony and dinner will take place at Stambaugh Auditorium on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.

In 2021, Bob Black, Stan Boney and Ralph Zerbonia were inducted.

Nominees must have at least 20 years of professional media experience and a connection to the Mahoning Valley region.

Tickets for the event can be found here.