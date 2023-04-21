YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown is also preparing for its First Friday event, which kicks off this year on Cinco De Mayo.

There will be cornhole and Zumba at Wean Park, and you can “Party on the Lawn” at the Youngstown Amphitheater.

Afterwards, there will be live music and a DJ on Phelps Street.

Youngstown Cityscape is working with the city for the event and says it’s a great way to bring more arts and culture into the city.

“We really want to activate downtown retail spaces in the evening, figure out whether institutions and other spaces can be more arts-forward to create a really well-rounded experience,” said Adam Lee, program director at Youngstown Cityscape.

There are two more “First Friday” events planned for June and July.