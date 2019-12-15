Youngstown post offices open extra day to help with holiday shipping

"Our customers need this extra day to get their gifts sent to their loved ones," said Northern Ohio District Manager Sharon Young

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — The U.S. Postal Service wants the season to be merry and bright for our customers this year.

To help with the hustle of the holidays, two Post Office retail operations in Youngstown will open Sunday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Our customers need this extra day to get their gifts sent to their loved ones,” said Northern Ohio District Manager Sharon Young. “We know how stressful this time of year is and the Postal Service is here to deliver the holidays.”

The following offices will be open Sunday Dec. 15:

Boardman Post Office, 407 Boardman Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44512

Poland Post Office, 125 West McKinley Way, Youngstown, Ohio 44514

