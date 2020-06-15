Youngstown Post Office to use stickers to protect letter carriers from dog bites

Youngstown ranks in the top five of cities in Northern Ohio for dog attacks on letter carriers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Those in Youngstown may soon see stickers on your mailbox.

The Youngstown Post Office is using these stickers to help protect letter carriers from dog bites.

Orange stickers will go on mailboxes of houses with a dog.

Yellow stickers go on the house before so your mailman knows a dog is at the next house.

The idea is to keep them safe.

“We’ve had carriers who’ve been bit and haven’t been back to work. It’s been over two years. That’s how serious they are. Hospital stays, hospital costs. It’s very serious,” said Mark Rivera, a safety intern.

You don’t have to do anything to get a sticker. The postal service will place the stickers for you.