YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- Youngstown’s Northside pool opens Wednesday for the season.

City officials tell us it will be fully staffed with lifeguards.

That’s thanks to a new partnership with the Youngstown Lifeguard Academy.

Northside will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is open seven days a week.

It’s $3 for adults and $2 for kids