Youngstown police: Two wounded in north side shooting

Police were called about 12:15 a.m. to Kensington Avenue for a report of gunfire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Police are investigating after two men were shot early Thursday morning on the north side of Youngstown.

Police were called about 12:15 a.m. to Kensington Avenue for a report of gunfire. While they were there, two men were taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center with gunshot wounds, said Lt. Brian Welsh.

One of the men was in surgery and is in critical condition, Welsh said.

He said a car was also damaged. There may have been an exchange of gunfire which resulted in the men being wounded, Welsh said.

