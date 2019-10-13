Youngstown police: Two people arrested in connection to south side shooting

Hasley and Calhoun were arrested late Saturday and charged with felonious assault

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting on Youngstown’s south side that sent two victims to the hospital Friday night.

According to police, 29-year-old Bernard Hasley and 19-year-old Janell Calhoun were considered “persons of interest” in the shooting at Market Street and Lucius Avenue.

Hasley and Calhoun were arrested late Saturday and charged with felonious assault.

Hasley was additionally charged with improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, weapons under disability and possession of drugs.

A federal arrest warrant was also filed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.