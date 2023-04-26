YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police today are set to unveil the identity of a man found floating in the river in 1980.

Police will release the man’s name during a press conference at 10:30 a.m. at the police department.

The man was found in the river June 29, 1980. However, after a preliminary investigation by a coroner’s investigator, who ruled the man died of drowning, they cremated his body the day after he was found and disposed of his clothes.

The effort to identify the man began in February 2021.

WKBN will have live updates from the press conference. Check back here for updates on this developing story.