YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are looking for help in identifying a man who robbed an East Side store Wednesday.

A news release from the police department said the man robbed the Dollar General Store at 2891 McGuffey Road about 9:35 a.m.

The release said a gun was used in the robbery, but it did not say if anything was taken.

The suspect was wearing purple latex gloves, a yellow bandanna and yellow safety glasses.

If anyone has any information on who the suspect or on the robbery, they are asked to call Detective Sgt. Anthony Vitulllo at 330-742-8911 or 330-742-8911.