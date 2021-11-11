Youngstown police seek help finding suspect accused of firing shots downtown this summer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are asking for help in finding a man suspected of firing a gun downtown this summer.

Police are seeking Romero Davis, 24, who is charged with two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies; and being a felon in possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm upon or over a highway, both three-degree felonies.

Police said Davis is a suspect in a shooting about 1 a.m. Aug. 21 outside a bar in the 100 block of West Commerce Street downtown.

Detective Sgt. Michael Cox, lead investigator on the case, said Davis got into an argument outside the bar with two men, and the two men got in a car and tried to drive away.

Davis fired several shots at the car as it drove away. Cox does not believe anyone was injured, but they do not know who the men in the car were.

Several businesses and cars were damaged by bullets.

Several weeks later, Cox posted a video of the shooting to the department’s Facebook page and also asked local media to show the video. Cox said he got several responses from people identifying Davis. Warrants were filed Oct. 7 in municipal court.

Court records show Davis was sentenced in January of 2018 after pleading guilty to separate charges of felonious assault in both 2016 and 2017. He was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for 208 days served in the Mahoning County jail while awaiting the outcome of both cases.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davis is asked to call Youngstown Police at 330-742-8950 or 330-742-8911 or the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED (1-866-492-6833). Tips can remain anonymous and a cash reward is available.