Youngstown police searching for suspect in South Side homicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police are investigating a homicide Saturday night.

Police were called to the 500 block of Plum Street on the South Side just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Police said they found a man in his 20s to 30s in the residence with a gunshot wound.

Emergency services arrived and declared the man dead, according to the police.

This is the 26th homicide of the year in Youngstown.

The Youngstown Police Department Detective’s Division and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made in the case. Tips leading to an arrest and prosecution are eligible for a monetary award.

Police encouraged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or 330-742-8YPD with any leads or tips.

Tips may be left anonymously.

