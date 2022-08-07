YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old after he left his home Friday, Aug. 5 and has not returned.

Mason Thompson left his house on West Chalmers Avenue at 3 p.m. Friday wearing a burgundy shirt with grey stripes, black jeans and a dark green backpack, according to a YPD release.

He was supposed to go straight to his father’s house but never arrived, according to YPD. He was last known to be at the downtown Youngstown WRTA with an unknown individual.

Thompson is also carrying two duffel bags full of clothes and a PlayStation 4.

Thompson is approximately 4’9″, weighs 80 pounds, has short brown hair and brown eyes and is in seventh grade at Wilson Alternative School.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts should contact Detective Sergeant Shields or Officer Dunkle at 330-743-9380 or email sgtshields@youngstownohio.gov.