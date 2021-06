YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Youngstown are looking for a missing 5-year-old boy.

Gage Wymer is a 3-feet-tall, 40-pound white boy with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a green t-shirt and a diaper.

He is unable to speak due to medical procedure.

He was last seen at midnight in a camper in a backyard on Palmer Avenue.

Police are searching the neighborhood with drones and dogs for the boy.