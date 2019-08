Police say the man is wanted in connection to a burglary that happened on High Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Police Department is sharing an image of a man on its Facebook page in hopes that someone recognizes him.

Police say the man is wanted in connection to a burglary that happened Monday, Aug. 5 on High Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Youngstown Police Detective George Anderson at (330) 742-8237 or email him at sgtganderson@youngstownohio.gov.