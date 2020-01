YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say two suspects, wanted on charges for a September 2019 shooting in Youngstown, turned themselves in to Youngstown police Friday morning.

Robert Young, IV, 46, and Nichole Taylor, 38, face felonious assault charges.

They’re accused of shooting 33-year-old Jammie Traylor and 27-year-old Clarissa Luckey. The shooting happened on Wayside Drive.

U.S. Marshals have been looking for the suspects.