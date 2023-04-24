YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s latest initiative to combat crime is already having an impact, according to police.

Police showed off what they say was seized during the first week of their “Impact Initiative.”

In just two days of working with other law enforcement, police reported arresting 13 people and seizing about $10,000 in cash and an assortment of drugs.

“We did execute one search warrant over on Cleveland Street, where we were able to arrest seven individuals. We’re looking at a couple going federal. We got a couple ounces of crack cocaine, fentanyl, four guns,” said Youngstown police Lt. Gerry Slattery.

The initiative focuses on traffic stops in high-crime areas that lead to seizures of guns, drugs and cash.

“Just two days, and they’re bold. Guns and drugs go together. When you see one, you’re gonna see the other,” Slattery said.

Police believe the effort will help control violence on the streets and ultimately save lives.