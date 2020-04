Officers received both 911 and gunfire sensor calls about 12:40 a.m. for shots fired

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Reports say police collected 10 spent shell casings early Saturday after answering a gunfire call on the South Side.

Officers received both 911 and gunfire sensor calls about 12:40 a.m. for shots fired in the 300 block of East Lucius Avenue.

When police got there they found the casings, all 9mm, in the intersection with Rush Boulevard, according to the report.

No one was injured.