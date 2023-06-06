YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left a woman severely injured Tuesday morning.

Captain Simon of the Youngstown Police Department said that a woman in her 20s was shot and that a man in his 30s is now on the run.

Police responded to the 3100 block of Leo Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Simon said that disagreements between the two people throughout the night led to the incident.

Police said that the woman is in critical condition.

Police are on the scene investigating.