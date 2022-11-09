EDIT: This updated version said that the wound was caused by a rock. Police originally said that it was a shooting. Upon finding more information, it was determined that a rock caused the wound.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police were called to the North Side Tuesday night on reports of what was originally believed to be a shooting.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at the corner of Belmont Avenue and Catalina Avenue.

Police said they found a man with a wound to his shoulder, but it was difficult to be certain whether or not it was a gunshot wound. Police later said that the man was wounded by a rock.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to be okay.