YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to police, a man was shot in Youngstown Friday night.

Police were called to a disturbance in the 2000 block of Shirley Road.

Police said they found a man there who had been shot. He was taken to Mercy Health.

He is the 84th person to get shot this year in the city of Youngstown. Last year, 98 people were shot in total.