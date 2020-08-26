Youngstown police respond to 2 shootings overnight that hurt 2 people

Local News

One shooting happened on the east side and the other was on the west

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: TheaDesign/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are investigating two shootings from overnight.

First, police said a male victim was shot several times in the legs on the city’s east side.This shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Kenneth Street.

He is in stable condition.

Then shortly after 10 p.m., police responded to All City Sports Bar on the west side on reports of gunfire.

Police said a female victim was driving past the bar on Mahoning Avenue when shots were fired and a bullet grazed her head.

She drove herself to the hospital and is expected to be alright.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com