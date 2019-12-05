Youngstown police remind everyone to be smart when using buy/sell apps

Police advise people to use common sense when buying or selling items on these apps

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — The Youngstown Police Department wants to remind everyone that thefts can happen when using online buy/sell apps.

Such apps include, but are not limited to, Letgo, Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.

Police advise people to use common sense when buying or selling items on these apps.

Reminders include doing business during daylight hours in well-lit, public places.

Police also say that you should always go to places that you are aware of in the city, such as places downtown in the business district or near the Covelli Centre. These areas are more likely to have surveillance cameras, higher traffic and a greater police presence.

Always have a sense of your surroundings and know the exact address of the meeting location.

Youngstown police say people that are using these apps are typically doing it with good intentions, and they are not discouraging people to not use the apps. They say it’s important to trust your gut, however, and back out of any situations in which you are uncomfortable.