YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police were called to reports of a shooting on the south side of Youngstown.

It happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Auburndale Ave.

Six Youngstown police cars and two ambulances are currently on scene.

