YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown Police Lieutenant will be back in court Friday afternoon for dereliction of duty charges.
Brian Flynn is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon regarding 14 second degree misdemeanor counts of dereliction of duty.
The charges were filed in October after an investigation was done by the Summit County Sheriff`s Office.
Flynn is accused of failing to follow through on several investigations between November 2020 and February 2021.
He has pleaded not guilty. Flynn remains on leave.