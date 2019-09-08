Youngstown police: Man with gun demands money

Officers have not confirmed if this charge is related

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail after he was charged with aggravated robbery.

Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Aberdeen Ave. around 12:49 a.m. Saturday after a man says he was robbed at gunpoint.

According to police, a hooded man came from a car. He pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money.

Police say a neighbor pulled in and the man ran away before getting into a car and driving northbound on Shady Run Road.

Xavier Calhoun, 20, was charged with aggravated robbery in Youngstown. His arrest was reported at the same time as the incident.

