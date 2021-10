YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was taken to the hospital overnight following a shooting in Youngstown.

It happened on North Brockway Avenue on the city’s west side.

According to police, a man was shot in the back of the leg following an argument with another man.

The victim then got in his truck and attempted to drive away, but then hit a tree.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown and is listed in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.