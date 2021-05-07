Youngstown police make special deliveries to honor moms

The department delivered 50 bags of flowers and cookies across the city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some special moms in the city received a special delivery from a Youngstown police officer Friday.

The officers were delivering gift bags with flowers and cookies. It’s part of the department’s Blue Honors You initiative to give credit to mothers.

The mothers were selected after the department asked for nominations, said Victoria Allen of the ICU Block Watch and Youngstown CrimeStoppers Youngstown.

Allen worked with police department Lt. Brian Welsh on the project.

The flowers were donated by a local flower company that wishes to remain anonymous. The cookies were baked by officer Hannah Short and Welsh’s daughter, Brynna Welsh.

Allen read essays with the nominations. She said all were approved.

“Some of the essays were tear jerkers,” Allen said.

Jeshaila Dunkle, a Youngstown police officer and a mother, was proud to be part of the effort.

“I made a sacrifice, and I made a commitment to make my community a better place, so that’s why I’m involving myself in today’s event,” Dunkle said.

Officers delivered the gifts to moms in 50 different homes across Youngstown. The oldest was 102.

Many mothers were surprised to receive their gift.

“This is very sweet, and I don’t know what to say, but I am just very flattered and thankful. I’m thankful,” said Bernie Mager, a mother of five.

Allen said mothers “want to protect their children and their family,” which is not dissimilar from the work police do.

Allen said the department will be launching a similar effort for Father’s Day.