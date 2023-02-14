YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect has been arrested for a 2016 homicide.

Ranee Fitzgerald, 23, was arrested Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force and was booked into the Mahoning County Jail. Fitzgerald is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Fitzgerald is charged with aggravated murder for the March 16, 2016, shooting death of Omar Croom, 22.

Croom was found about 1:30 a.m. March 16, 2016, lying on Oak Street Extension near Early Road next to a black SUV.

Police at the time said it appeared that Croom had not been there very long before he was found and that it also appeared he had been shot where he was found.

Detective Sgt. Jessica Shields took over the case from the two original detectives, detective sergeants Dave Sweeney and Ron Barber.

Police would not comment on a motive.

Police are asking if anyone else has information on Croom’s murder to call CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE or Shields at 330-742-8945.