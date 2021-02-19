Youngstown police looking for woman missing since late January

Roberta Ming Neill was last seen in the area of Hillman Street and Willis Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Police Department is asking for help to find a woman who’s been missing since late January.

Roberta Ming Neill, also known as “Roxy,” 40, is originally from the Ravenna/Hiram area but has lived in Youngstown at times over the last few years.

She was last seen in the area of Hillman Street and Willis Avenue during the third week of January.

Police described Neill as Asian and Caucasian with a small tattoo next to the corner of her right eye.

Anyone with information on where Neill is should call Youngstown Police Detective Sergeant Michael Cox at 330-742-8262.