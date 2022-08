YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police have issued a warrant for a man accused of breaking and entering a local cafe on Tuesday

Police are looking for Brandon Crespo, 23, who is accused of breaking into Prepped Wellness Cafe on Elm Street.

Officers said that Crespo is wanted for questioning in connection to several other crimes.

Police have asked that anyone who sees Crespo, call 9-1-1.