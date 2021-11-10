Youngstown police looking for teen who left residential facility

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Youngstown are looking for a missing teen who left a residential facility on the city’s east side.

Police say Devorah McFadden, 16, has been missing since Monday and has had no contact with her caseworker or mother.

McFadden, who is 5’7″ and 145 pounds, was last seen wearing black leggings, white jean shorts, a jean jacket and a long black wig.

Anyone with information on McFadden’s location is asked to call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8929 or 742-8950.