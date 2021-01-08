Youngstown police looking for missing man

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are looking for a man who has been missing since Christmas.
Detectives say Joshua A. Elifritz was last seen by co-workers Christmas morning before he left his job at the Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Hearing on E. Midlothian Boulevard.
Family members and co-workers say it is unlike Joshua to not be in contact with his friends and family, or not show up for work.
Anyone with information about Joshua Elifritz is asked to call Youngstown Police Det. Sgt. Michael Cox at (330) 742-8262.
