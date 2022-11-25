YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is asking for help to find a person that police believe may be in danger.

Christopher John Bailey-Keaton, 19, hasn’t been in contact with family or friends since he was released from St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown on Tuesday, according to police. Bailey-Keaton’s family has concerns for his health.

Bailey-Keaton is a white man, about 6’ tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8929 or Detective Sergeant Michael Cox at 330-742-8262 or by email at sgtmcox@youngstownohio.gov.