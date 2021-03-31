Youngstown police looking for missing man

Local News

Alvin Ward walked away from his home in the 900 block of W. Laclede Ave.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are looking for a man who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Alvin Ward walked away from his home in the 900 block of W. Laclede Ave. about 6:30 p.m. and did not return.

Ward is a Black male, 5’9″ tall, 160 pounds and is bald with brown eyes.

Police say Ward suffers from dementia.

Call or dial 911 if you see Ward. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com