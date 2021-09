YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators with the Youngstown Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they are calling a burglary suspect.

Surveillance video images were released of a man believed to be connected to a burglary on the city’s south side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Carfolo at 330-742-8241. All tips can be kept anonymous.